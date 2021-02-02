Don’t under why Karim Benzema doesn’t play for France, asserts Florentino Perez

Despite winning the 2018 World Cup and reaching the 2016 Euro final, France have had a dark cloud looming over them in the form of Karim Benzema. The Frenchman has made only 81 appearances for the national team but his last one came in August of 2015. Since then, the 33-year-old hasn’t played after he was accused of blackmailing team-mate Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape, in which the Olympiacos midfielder appeared.