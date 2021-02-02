Bayern Munich couldn't quite take magic from the summer into the new season, proclaims Thomas Muller

But their ability to shock and awe hasn’t stopped with a sensational DFB Pokal second-round loss against second-tier Holstein Kiel saw many fans worried. It has seen Thomas Muller admit that the team hasn’t found this season as easy as the last one with them struggling to carry their Champions League “magic” form into this season. Not only that, the veteran forward added that it “takes a lot more to be at the top in the Bundesliga” especially with everyone after Bayern Munich’s neck.