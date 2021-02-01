Things have changed lot and I am truly happy at Paris Saint-Germain, proclaims Neymar

Despite rumours indicating that Neymar wanted to leave, the Brazilian has confessed that a lot of things have changed and he is now truly happy in Paris. The 28-year-old has been persistently linked with a move to Barcelona ever since he signed for the Parisians but no move has ever materialized.

Few players have been as heavily linked with a move away as Neymar has ever since the Brazilian made the move to Paris. While his world-record fee, and rumours about what PSG would ask for him, has put both Barcelona and Real Madrid off a move, the rumours have simply never stopped. But that hasn’t stopped Neymar from performing with the 28-year-old playing a key role as PSG reached the Champions League final last season.

Injuries, red cards, and various other issues have stopped him from playing consistently this season but that hasn’t stopped the Brazilian from proclaiming that he is happy. For what is the first time since his move to Paris, Neymar has admitted that he is “truly happy” at PSG and that he wants to stay at the club for the near future. The 28-year-old further added that he “can’t really explain why” but the club has changed and a lot has changed that has seen him adapt.

“I am happy today. I am truly happy. Things have changed a lot. I can’t exactly explain why. But today, I am feeling good. I have adapted. I am calmer and I am happier. I want to stay at PSG," Neymar said, reported Goal.

Neymar isn’t the only one who has been linked with Kylian Mbappe’s future up for a lot of speculation especially with both their contracts expiring at the end of next season. That has placed PSG in a lot of trouble as Mbappe has attracted interest from some of Europe’s biggest sides but Neymar has admitted that he wants the Frenchman to stay. The Brazilian added that they believe PSG can be a great team and together that is something they can achieve.

"I also want Kylian to stay. We want PSG to be a great team. I want to continue to play football and be happy, that is the most important thing. With Kylian Mbappe, we have a relationship of brothers. I am the eldest. We really like to play together. I want to get the best out of him.

“He's a golden boy. I call him 'Golden Boy' because he's really golden. He has a huge heart. As a footballer you know what he is worth, but even off the pitch he is amazing. He is smiling, happy, he knows how to have fun. We are very similar and we have to be happy to be 100 per cent," he added.