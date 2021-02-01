ISL 2020-21 | Balance is the magic word after win over Kerala Blasters FC, asserts Antonio Lopez Habas

"Maybe, we didn't put up a good performance in the first half, but I am very happy with the final result. We deserved this score. Balance is the magic word. I prefer winning 1-0 rather than a draw or lose the game. This is football. We don't have a team for scoring four or five goals in every game, no team in the league (has that)," said Antonio Lopez Habas, during the post-match press conference.