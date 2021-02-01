ISL 2020-21 | ATK-Mohun rope in Lenny Rodriguez, export Glan Martins to FC Goa

The January transfer window has been exciting to say the least, with top-flight players shifting loyalties midway through the season. Most of them have been swap deals, with two clubs striking a deal to make way for new recruit and exporting for the same. In the latest addition to the list, ATK-Mohun Bagan have roped in Lenny Rodrigues from FC Goa, while they have shipped out Glan Martins for the remainder of the season.