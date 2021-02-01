ISL 2020-21 | ATK-Mohun rope in Lenny Rodriguez, export Glan Martins to FC Goa

Today at 10:32 PM
ATK-Mohun Bagan completed a swap deal with FC Goa, importing versatile midfielder Lenny Rodrigues while shipped out Glan Martins for the remainder of the Indian Super League. The Mariners are at the second position in the league table right now, while the Blues are at eighth place.
The January transfer window has been exciting to say the least, with top-flight players shifting loyalties midway through the season. Most of them have been swap deals, with two clubs striking a deal to make way for new recruit and exporting for the same. In the latest addition to the list, ATK-Mohun Bagan have roped in Lenny Rodrigues from FC Goa, while they have shipped out Glan Martins for the remainder of the season.
Lenny Rodrigues joined FC Goa back in 2018 and since then has been an integral part of their midfield, having guided them to a top-finish in the Indian Super League last season. On the other hand, ATK-Mohun Bagan brought in Glan Martins ahead of this season, having made only four appearances for the ‘Mariners.’
Defending champions ATK-Mohun Bagan is well on course to make it to the playoffs this season, with them firmly placed at the second position in the league table with 27 points from 14 matches. On the other hand, Bengaluru FC is at the eighth position in the league table with 15 points from 14 matches.
