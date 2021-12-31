Thomas Tuchel has decided to play different system but I’m grafter, admits Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku has revealed that Thomas Tuchel has changed the Blues’ system since his arrival and that hasn’t made the Belgian happy but he’ll keep plugging as he’s a professional. The former Inter Milan striker has struggled with injuries and form this season, netting just 5 league goals.

While Chelsea did indeed win the Champions League trophy under Thomas Tuchel last season, the arrival of both Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez was supposed to change the team. It had many believing that the Blues were a bonafide title contender again and could potentially go all the way and win a treble. But while their form has fallen off recently, Romelu Lukaku’s struggles have come as a bigger shock.

The Belgian has made just 13 appearances for the club, in the league, with five goals so far and his profligacy in front of the goal has stunned a few. It saw Lukaku, in an interview, admit that he is not happy with his current situation but is physically in better than great condition thanks to coaches and nutritionists. He also added that Thomas Tuchel has decided to play “a different system” but he won’t give up that easily.

“Physically I'm fine, even better than before. After two years in Italy, in which I worked a lot at Inter with coaches and nutritionists, I am physically fine. I’m not happy with the situation and that’s only natural,” Lukaku told Sky Sport.

“The head coach has decided to play a different system and I mustn’t let up, I need to keep working hard and be professional. I’m not happy with the situation but I’m a grafter and I mustn’t let up."

The Belgian left Inter Milan over the summer after spending two goal-filled years with the club, even winning the Scudetto at the end of his second season in Milan. However, he left largely because of Inter’s financial troubles and has admitted that he was not happy with the way he left. Lukaku also revealed that he has plans of someday going back to Italy and playing again in the country.

“I think everything that happened was not supposed to happen like this. How I left Inter, how I communicated with the fans, this bothers me because it is not the right time now, but even when I left it was not the right time.

“Now I think it is right to speak because I have always said that I have Inter in my heart, I will return to play there, I really hope so. I am in love with Italy, this is rightly the time to talk and let people know what really happened without talking badly about people because I am not like that,” he added.