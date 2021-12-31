That was our best half offensively since I arrived at Manchester United, proclaims Ralf Rangnick
Today at 3:04 PM
In light of Manchester United winning 3-1 against Burnley, Ralf Rangnick believes that the first half, where the club netted three goals, was their best since he arrived at the club. The Red Devils scored thrice in the opening half to take a commanding lead over the Clarets, who pulled one back.
After a poor run of the draw over their last three odd games, many expected Manchester United’s clash against Burnley to be a lacklustre game of football. But somehow, the Red Devils threw that out of the window by scoring not once but thrice in the first half, to take a commanding lead before the break. However, while Burnley pulled one back just before half-time, the Clarets struggled to cope in the end.
There were no signs of the struggles in the final third or the lack of togetherness that the club suffered against Newcastle United with them playing a different game altogether. It saw Ralf Rangnick admit that the first half was the best, offensively, since he arrived at the club. Not only that, the United interim boss further revealed that it was the six changes he made that transformed things for the club during the match.
"Was the first half the best since came to club? I would say offensively yes. Whenever we had the ball in their half we did the things we intended to do, finding the right spots and spaces, taking on players in one on one situations," Rangnick said, reported Sky Sports.
"After the first goal, we scored we had control but then we gave away one goal. Whenever the ball was in our half there is still space for improvement but offensively that was so far the best performance.
"It was about fresh legs, fresh energy, fresh bodies, more physicality against this team. We knew how difficult they would be, how persistent they would play and it was a little bit of a war of attrition, a little bit of a difficult one to play. Therefore, it was important to me to have six fresh players on the pitch compared to the game at Newcastle,” he added.
