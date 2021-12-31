Reports | Julian Alvarez’s agent in talks with Manchester United over potential January move
Today at 2:41 PM
According to transfer expert Ekrem Konur, River Plate starlet Julian Alvarez’s agent has arrived in England for talks with Manchester United over a potential move for the forward. The 21-year-old has exploded onto the scene this season with 18 league goals and 9 assists in the Argentine top tier.
While Julian Alvarez has underwhelemed since his move to River Plate, the young forward struggled for appearances at the Argentine giants as well. However, consistent game-time last season saw the now 21-year-old showcase exactly what he could offer with 14 goal contributions across all competitions, including 8 in the Copa de la Liga Profesional. However, things have completely changed this season with Alvarez playing a starring role for River Plate.
It has seen the forward thrive for the club, scoring at will and against almost every club he has faced so far. That includes a double against rivals Boca Juniors, a hattrick against San Lorenzo and a four goal haul against CA Patronato for a tally of 18 league goals in just 21 appearances. It has seen Alvarez’s reputation fly into the stratosphere with a wide array of European giants looking to bring the 21-year-old across the seas.
However, amidst serious interest, Erkem Konur has reported that Alvarez’s agent is currently in talks with Manchester United over a potential move. The transfer expert has revealed that the forward wants to continue his career at Old Trafford with the Red Devils and is thus overly keen on signing for them. However, even if that doesn’t pan out, Konur has further reported that AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus and Barcelona alongside a few others are all also keen on signing Julian Alvarez.
