Reports | Arsenal create five man striker shortlist to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Today at 4:27 PM
According to ESPN, Arsenal and Mikel Arteta have created a five man shortlist to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with Dusan Vlahovic, Alexander Isak and Dominic Calvert-Lewin on the list. The Gabon international hasn’t played for the club after disciplinary issues and could leave in January.
With Mikel Arteta dropping Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, it had many fans concerned at the fact that the Gunners would struggle to cope without the forward’s goals. However, things haven’t gone down that route with the North London club winning four on the bounce since then. It has shocked many fans and critics alike with Aubameyang still nowhere close to the first-team with the forward having, reportedly, already left to prepare with Gabon ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.
Furthermore, rumours have indicated that with the 32-year-old set to potentially leave in January, he could have already made his last appearance for Arsenal. But with Alexandre Lacazette’s future up in the air as well, ESPN has reported that Arsenal have created a four-man shortlist to replace both forwards in either January or the summer. The list reportedly includes Alexander Isak, Dusan Vlahovic, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ollie Watkins and the Athletic has reported that Lille’s Jonathan David is also on the club’s radar.
All five forwards have also been linked with a move to some of Europe’s biggest sides with Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona all looking at Vlahovic and David. Not only that, ESPN has further reported that Arteta wants to sign a holding midfielder with Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz on the club’s radar as well. However, the club are looking into younger and cheaper options as well with the Villians reportedly asking for north of £40 million for Luiz.
