LOSC Lille confirm that Jonathan Ikone has signed for Fiorentina in €15 million deal
Today at 4:05 PM
In a statement, Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille have confirmed that Jonathan Ikone has signed for Fiorentina in a deal worth up to €15 million including add-ons. The French forward signed for Lille in the summer of 2018 and leaves after making 150 appearances for the club, winning the Ligue 1 title as well.
Following an impressive start to his career with Lille, a lot was expected from Jonathan Ikone but the Frenchman struggled to kick on. Instead the attacker never quite lived up to his first season although he was consistently a menace for Lille, with only injuries stopping him from truly thriving. However, amidst rumours of a potential move to Italy, reports indicated that Lille had already come to an agreement with Fiorentina in November over a move for Ikone.
That has now been confirmed via a statement on the club’s website, with the forward set to sign for the Serie A side in a move worth €15 million. The French side will get €14 million upfront plus another €1 million in add-ons as well as a 15% cut on whatever Viola sell him for in the future. The club also thanked the 23-year-old for all his contributions during his three-year spell and added that the forward is already in Italy, in order to start training with Fiorentina.
“LOSC confirms the total agreement with ACF Fiorentina for the transfer of Jonathan Ikoné (23) to the Serie A club. The French international (4 caps, 1 goal) will sign there definitively on January 3, 2022, date of opening of the Italian transfer window. He was, however, allowed to join Italy beforehand in order to participate in the resumption of training for Fiorentina,” reads the statement on the club’s website.
“At 23 years old today and after 150 games, 16 goals and 26 assists in all competitions in the Lille jersey, Jonathan Ikoné is preparing to live a new experience in his career by joining the Italian Serie A in which he will cross in particular the route of his friends Mike Maignan and Fodé Ballo-Touré. LOSC thank him for everything he brought to the club during these three and a half seasons and wish him the best for the rest of his career.”
