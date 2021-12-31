LOSC Lille confirm that Jonathan Ikone has signed for Fiorentina in €15 million deal

That has now been confirmed via a statement on the club’s website, with the forward set to sign for the Serie A side in a move worth €15 million. The French side will get €14 million upfront plus another €1 million in add-ons as well as a 15% cut on whatever Viola sell him for in the future. The club also thanked the 23-year-old for all his contributions during his three-year spell and added that the forward is already in Italy, in order to start training with Fiorentina.