We knew before that this was going to be a tough match against a strong side, asserts Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea hosted Brighton in a thrilling encounter on Wednesday night as they looked to maintain their title charge by moving closer to league leaders Manchester City. Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring for the hosts as he rose highest during a corner kick to nod Chelsea into the lead in the 28th minute. Brighton created numerous chances after Chelsea's goal but were unable to convert any of their chances in the first and the second half. Danny Welbeck came on as a substitute for the Seagulls in the closing minutes of the match and made his mark on the match as he nodded in the ball into goal from a Marc Cucurella cross.