We have the distance not because other teams dropped points but because we won 10 in a row, reveals Pep Guardiola
Today at 8:31 PM
Pep Guardiola has revealed that he thinks that the Premier League title race is far from over despite Manchester City holding an eight-point gap at the top and lauded his side for being consistent throughout in recent weeks. The defending champions secured a 1-0 story over Brentford on Wednesday.
Manchester City underwent a difficult away trip to the Brentford Community Stadium as they faced Brentford in Premier League action on Wednesday. Brentford made a great start to the match as they unleashed wave after wave of attacks with Joao Cancelo clearing the ball off the line before City turned the momentum around. The Manchester club took the lead as Phil Foden opened the scoring for the reigning champions in the 16th minute as he slotted the ball home after a wonderful cross from Kevin De Bruyne.
City then assumed control of the match as they spurned chance after chance with none of their players being able to capitalize to extend their lead. Foden and Aymeric Laporte had the ball in the net but were pulled up for offside while De Bruyne hit the near post with a thumping effort from the edge of the box. City manager Guardiola was happy with the victory but was quick to exercise caution over their eight-point lead in the title race.
"We won the game, we are on a good run, but it's the end of December. There are many games to go. We are eight points in front but there are 54 still to play for and many tough games still to play. I'm not going to believe anyone who says it's already done. The teams we have with Chelsea and Liverpool are more than exceptional. We have the distance not because they dropped points but because we won 10 in a row. But there are 54 points still to play for," Guardiola told Sky Sports after the game.
