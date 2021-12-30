We have the distance not because other teams dropped points but because we won 10 in a row, reveals Pep Guardiola

"We won the game, we are on a good run, but it's the end of December. There are many games to go. We are eight points in front but there are 54 still to play for and many tough games still to play. I'm not going to believe anyone who says it's already done. The teams we have with Chelsea and Liverpool are more than exceptional. We have the distance not because they dropped points but because we won 10 in a row. But there are 54 points still to play for," Guardiola told Sky Sports after the game.