Reports | Barcelona eye move for Alvaro Morata as they aim to sell Memphis Depay to Juventus
Today at 9:18 PM
According to Goal, Barcelona have initiated contact with Alvaro Morata's camp to sound out a potential move for the Spaniard with the Catalan club willing to take over the final six months of the striker's loan at Juventus. The Catalan club are also willing to sell Memphis Depay to the Serie A side.
Alvaro Morata is in the last six months of his loan spell at Juventus with the Italian club having no intention of signing the Spaniard on a permanent basis through exercising their right to purchase the striker for a fee of €35 million. Juventus could activate the option to buy the Spanish international from Atletico Madrid at the end of the season but it is understood that they have no intention of triggering the purchase. With Morata's future uncertain the Catalan club will look to reinforce their depleted attack as Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is understood to be keen on adding an experienced number nine to his own ranks.
According to Goal, some of the Barcelona board members have contacted Morata's camp in gauging his interest in a return to his homeland after leaving Spain for his loan spell with Juventus last year. It is understood that Xavi has reiterated the need for a traditional striker as he aims to turn the fortunes of the club around and steer them back towards the top. The Catalan club are hopeful of convincing the Bianconeri to part ways with Morata midway through his loan spell by using Depay as a negotiating tool. The Dutch striker has struggled to fully establish himself as part of the Catalan outfit.
It is understood that Juventus are not fully convinced of Depay’s abilities and are pessimistic over his injury troubles with the forward being sidelined with a thigh injury since early December. Barcelona will also have to reach an agreement with Atletico Madrid as Morata is contracted to the La Liga champions through to 2023. All three clubs involved in the deal have to come to an agreement for any sort of deal to materialize before the end of the January transfer window.
