Reports | Barcelona eye move for Alvaro Morata as they aim to sell Memphis Depay to Juventus

Alvaro Morata is in the last six months of his loan spell at Juventus with the Italian club having no intention of signing the Spaniard on a permanent basis through exercising their right to purchase the striker for a fee of €35 million. Juventus could activate the option to buy the Spanish international from Atletico Madrid at the end of the season but it is understood that they have no intention of triggering the purchase. With Morata's future uncertain the Catalan club will look to reinforce their depleted attack as Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is understood to be keen on adding an experienced number nine to his own ranks.