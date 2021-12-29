Reports | Toronto FC looking to sign Torino’s Andrea Belotti after completing Lorenzo Insigne deal
Today at 8:43 PM
According to Gianluca di Marzio, MLS side Toronto FC are chasing after Andrea Belotti with a move for Lorenzo Insigne reportedly confirmed on a free-transfer. The Torino striker, like Insigne, has less than seven months left on his current contract with the club and has been linked with a move away.
Ever since his spectacular 2016/17 season, a lot has been expected from Andrea Belotti but the Italian striker has struggled to produce consistently. He did finish last season with 20 goal contributions in the league but hasn’t quite managed to hit the same mark he did in the 2016/17 season, where he netted 26 goals and 6 assists. Yet with less than seven months left on his contract, Belotti has been heavily linked with a move away from Torino and could potentially leave in January.
Yet with Toronto FC reportedly getting a deal over the line for Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne, with the 30-year-old reportedly signing a very lucrative contract, the MLS side have now targeted Belotti. Transfer expert Gianluca di Marzio has reported that the 28-year-old is at the top of Toronto’s shortlist with the club looking to reinforce their front-line after a poor time last season, with just 39 goals in 34 games.
The report has further indicated that Belotti is reportedly open to the move especially if his reported suitors from England and Spain don’t pan out. Furthermore, Gianluca di Marzio has further reported that Toronto FC have plans on offering the 28-year-old a contract that goes beyond the €11 million confirmed salary that Insigne will reportedly get. However, Fabrizio Romano has reported that a deal for Insigne has not gone over the line yet with the club submitting a second offer to the forward.
