Reports | Toronto FC looking to sign Torino’s Andrea Belotti after completing Lorenzo Insigne deal

Ever since his spectacular 2016/17 season, a lot has been expected from Andrea Belotti but the Italian striker has struggled to produce consistently. He did finish last season with 20 goal contributions in the league but hasn’t quite managed to hit the same mark he did in the 2016/17 season, where he netted 26 goals and 6 assists. Yet with less than seven months left on his contract, Belotti has been heavily linked with a move away from Torino and could potentially leave in January.