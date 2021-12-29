Reports | I-League to be suspended after bio-bubble breach, many players test positive for Covid-19

The I-League 2021-22, which got underway just a few days back, is all set to be suspended after a breach in the bio-bubble in one of the team hotels, as per various media reports. As many as seven players seem to have tested positive for Covid-19, and the league can be suspended for two rounds.

Earlier, I-League had tweeted about the positive cases in certain teams. They had written, "There have (been) some positive cases reported among certain #HeroILeague teams. The League is keeping a close tab on it and have already spoken to the clubs. In addition, an emergency meeting of the League Committee has also been summoned in the afternoon. Further details soon." There have some positive cases reported among certain #HeroILeague teams. The League is keeping a close tab on it and have already spoken to the clubs. In addition, an emergency meeting of the League Committee has also been summoned in the afternoon. Further details soon. pic.twitter.com/QZwfRppxDm — Hero I-League (@ILeagueOfficial) December 29, 2021 In the first round, six matches were played at three different venues. The 13 teams part of the league has been put into three different hotels. One of the reports suggested that the team hotel that hosted Sreenidi Deccan, Real Kashmir and Rajasthan, used their bubble staff for the Christmas celebration. Meanwhile, this year the number of teams in the I-League has increased, with as many as 13 clubs taking part. All the teams, along with the referees, officials, and volunteers have been housed across hotels in Kolkata.