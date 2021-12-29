Reports | Everton looking into potential loan move for Ross Barkley in January
Today at 9:27 PM
According to the Telegraph, Everton are looking into their options to sign reinforcements in January with Ross Barkley reportedly at the top of their shortlist. The former Everton youngster has struggled for game-time since his move to Chelsea with just 11 appearances so far this season.
Ever since his move to Chelsea in the summer of 2018, Ross Barkley has struggled to perform for the club with injuries and a severe lack of form affecting the midfielder’s chances at game-time. Not only that, the fact that the Blues have had three managers in the three years, which hasn’t helped the English midfielder adjust to his new surroundings. However, the 28-year-old did impress a few fans and critics with his performance on loan at Aston Villa last season although no permanent move was made.
Yet with his lack of game-time continuing, reports have indicated that Barkley has been upset at the lack of minutes he has gotten this season with just 11 appearances across all competitions. So much so, that the midfielder is considering a move back to Everton with the Toffees reportedly interested in signing the 28-year-old. The Telegraph has reported the same although the report has revealed that the midfielder will only leave if Thomas Tuchel believes he has the depth to survive without him.
The Toffees are looking for a creative attacking presence in midfield and believe that Barkley is their man with them targeting the 28-year-old on a short-term loan move. However, he isn’t their only target with Rafael Benitez reportedly targeting a full-back as well amidst rumours of a potential rift with left-back Lucas Digne.
