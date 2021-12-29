Norwich City issue police complaint following alleged racial abuse during Crystal Palace loss

Norwich looked to reverse their slump and climb up the standings as they underwent an away trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on Tuesday. Things did not go according to plan for the Canaries as they were soundly beaten 3-0 at the hands of the host. Odsonne Edouard got Palace off to a great start as he scored the opening goal of the game as he coolly slotted in a spot-kick in the 8th minute.