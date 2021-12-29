Norwich City issue police complaint following alleged racial abuse during Crystal Palace loss
Norwich City have announced that they have reported an incident of online racist abuse directed at some of the players involved in the match following their defeat to Crystal Palace on Tuesday. The Canaries travelled to Selhurst Park and were subject to a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of the host.
Norwich looked to reverse their slump and climb up the standings as they underwent an away trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on Tuesday. Things did not go according to plan for the Canaries as they were soundly beaten 3-0 at the hands of the host. Odsonne Edouard got Palace off to a great start as he scored the opening goal of the game as he coolly slotted in a spot-kick in the 8th minute.
Jean-Philippe Mateta then finished off a wonderful Palace attack as he struck the bottom right corner from inside the box in the 38th minute. Jeffrey Schlupp rounded off the scoring for the hosts as he finished emphatically past Angus Gunn in the 42nd minute. The Canaries remain bottom of the Premier League after their defeat to Palace as they will look to reverse their fortunes within the remainder of the season.
Events on the pitch were marred by disruption off the pitch following the game as an individual was identified to have directed racist comments aimed at Palace players during the match. Norwich City have reported the individual to authorities and an investigation is ongoing to determine the outcome of the incident. Norwich released a statement that reiterated their support for players affected by discrimination.
"The club will continue to support those players affected, whilst demanding action from social media companies to ensure that users are held accountable for their unacceptable behaviour. No player, whether our player or an opposition player, should be subject to this type of abuse. All at Norwich City will continue to do everything we can to eradicate all forms of unlawful discrimination from the game," read the statement.
