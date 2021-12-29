Mikel Arteta to miss Arsenal vs Manchester City after positive Covid-19 test

Mikel Arteta is set to miss Arsenal’s game against Manchester City on the 1st of January as he has contacted the Covid-19 virus for the second time since the onset of the pandemic. The Gunners boss will isolate for at least ten days in line with public health protocols as he focuses on recovery.

Arsenal are experiencing a Covid-19 outbreak amongst their players and staff members with Calum Chambers, Cedric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Ainsley Maitland-Niles missing the London club's 5-0 victory over Norwich on 26th December after positive tests. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has now tested positive for the virus with the Spanish manager set to miss out on coaching his side from the sidelines when they face Manchester City on the 1st of January 2022. Assistants Albert Stuivenberg and Steve Round will take charge at the Emirates Stadium when they host the Premier League champions. The 39-year-old Spanish coach is the third Premier League manager to have tested positive for the virus over the holiday period with Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard also in quarantine following their positive tests. Arteta was one of the first figures in football to have contracted the virus in March 2020 prompting the halt of football at the start of the pandemic and Arsenal's statement confirmed that Arteta had tested positive and provided an update on his situation. "Mikel Arteta will miss our match against Manchester City on New Year's Day after testing positive for Covid-19. Mikel is isolating in line with Government guidelines and we wish him well," read the statement. 🚨 Mikel Arteta will miss our match against Manchester City on New Year's Day, after testing positive for COVID-19 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 29, 2021