John Terry set to make Chelsea return as academy coaching consultant

John Terry is heralded as one of the greatest players in Chelsea 's history as he led the London club to a host of accolades during his playing career at the club. The Englishman who joined Chelsea as a 14-year-old went on to cement his status as one of the best defenders in the world before becoming Chelsea's captain in his latter years. The 41-year-old won 15 major trophies during his 19 years at Stamford Bridge before joining Aston Villa in 2017.

The former England captain would go on to enjoy his time at Villa Park and transitioned to an assistant manager role, eventually becoming Dean Smith's right-hand man. Terry helped Villa win promotion from the Championship in 2019 and also played a key role in them staying them in their first season back to the Premier League. The former Chelsea man would spend three years as assistant manager but left his role at Villa Park in 2021.

While he has been out of work since, Terry has now agreed to work with Chelsea's youngsters in a part-time role as he pursues his desire of becoming a manager. Terry is understood to be involved in coaching discussions with colleagues, mentor academy players and support dialogue between club and player. Chelsea's academy director Neil Bath expressed his delight at welcoming back a former hero to the club.

“We are delighted to be welcoming John back to Cobham in a role that will involve coaching and mentoring the next generation of young players in our Academy. It goes without saying that John’s experience in the game, both as a world-class player and more recently as an assistant coach in the Premier League, will be invaluable for everyone in the building. He will be a great mentor for our players and a fantastic asset to our coaching staff. We can’t wait for him to get started,” Neil Bath told the Guardian.