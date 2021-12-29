ISL 2021 | Hyderabad FC power to 6-1 win over Odisha FC

Hyderabad FC turned on the style as Bartholomew Ogbeche netted a brace in a 6-1 thumping of Odisha FC in the ISL on Tuesday. A Hector Rodas own goal and an Ogbeche’s brace put Hyderabad FC in control of the match despite an own goal from Juanan (16’) had put Odisha FC on the scoresheet.

Hyderabad FC was quick out of the blocks and created the first opening in the very first minute when Nikhil Poojary drove past the Odisha FC full-back to drill a cross that was half-cleared by the Odisha FC defence. The ball fell to Garcia inside the box whose shot was blocked.

Poojary was causing Odisha FC all sorts of problems and produced a save from Kamaljit Singh when he cut in on his left foot and let one fly in the fourth minute.

Hyderabad FC then made their early dominance count in a rather fortuitous manner as Ogbeche diverted a Garcia free-kick goalwards that took a deflection off Rodas before sneaking in into the net in the ninth minute.

However, the goal sparked Odisha FC into life who equalised seven minutes later when Juanan put a corner into his own net.

The game opened up after the two early goals and Odisha FC almost profited in the 18th minute. Jonathas though fired a weak attempt from six yards out at Laxmikant Kattimani after he was fed with a pinpoint cross from Nandhakumar Sekar. It was a big chance for the Brazilian who was just put off by Chinglensana Singh who missed his clearance before the ball reached the Odisha FC forward.

Three minutes later, Odisha FC struck the upright through Isaac Chhakchhuak as the Indian was at the end of a Jonathas cross. Javi Hernandez then produced a fine save from Kattimani on the rebound.

Hyderabad FC who seemed rattled by the Odisha FC response conceded another chance as Jonathas took advantage of the confusion in the Hyderabad FC box and fired a shot at goal which was awkwardly but crucially saved by Kattimani.

However, Hyderabad FC weathered the storm and regained the lead in the 39th minute when Ogbeche sent a thumping header past Kamaljit from an inch-perfect corner from Garcia.

The goal was enough to send Marquez’s men into the lead at the break at the end of an entertaining first half.

Hyderabad FC started the second half on the front with Poojary once again the creator-in-chief. In the 50th minute, he fired a low cross which was met by Ogbeche but Gaurav Bora did enough to ensure that the Nigerian couldn’t keep the effort on target.

However, the Odisha FC rearguard could only watch four minutes later when Garcia picked up the ball in midfield, ran at the heart of the defence and slotted his shot in the bottom corner to put Hyderabad FC 3-1 up.

It went from bad to worse for Odisha FC as Ogbeche scored his second of the game from an almost identical position to Garcia as he beat the goalkeeper with a low effort to make it 4-1 on the hour mark.

Odisha FC’s efforts to mount a comeback went in vain and substitute Javier Siverio added a fifth goal after he tapped home a cushioned header from Juanan in the 72nd minute.

Siverio was involved again as he won a penalty for Hyderabad FC four minutes from time which was converted by Victor to make it an emphatic scoreline of 6-1.

The big win lifted Marquez’s men into second place, just one point behind leaders Mumbai City FC. As for Odisha FC, the heavy defeat meant they stayed seventh in the table. It doesn’t get any easier for Kiko Ramirez’s men who run into Mumbai City FC next on Monday. Hyderabad FC’s next assignment is against ATK Mohun Bagan on January 5.