Happy to stay and I want to win everything this season, proclaims Kylian Mbappe

However, with no contract extension signed so far, the Frenchman only has less than seven months left on his current contract and has been linked with a move away. It has seen reports indicate over a potential January transfer, but Mbappe has refuted the claims and admitted that he is happy to stay at PSG for now, with the aim of winning everything. He also added that after their semi-final loss to Manchester City last time, the club needs to be ready and be able to step up.