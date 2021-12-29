Happy to stay and I want to win everything this season, proclaims Kylian Mbappe
Today at 8:28 PM
Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he is happy to stay at the club right now and wants to win every trophy that the Parisians can get their hands on this season. The Frenchman has less than seven months left on his current contract at the club and has been linked with a move away.
With Kylian Mbappe entering the 2021/22 season with only one year left on his contract, many expected PSG to sell the forward in the summer transfer window. But reports indicated that PSG rejected a €200m offer from Real Madrid with the Los Blancos reportedly submitting three different bids for the forward. In the end, no move materialized although Mbappe later confirmed that he did want to leave PSG in July.
However, with no contract extension signed so far, the Frenchman only has less than seven months left on his current contract and has been linked with a move away. It has seen reports indicate over a potential January transfer, but Mbappe has refuted the claims and admitted that he is happy to stay at PSG for now, with the aim of winning everything. He also added that after their semi-final loss to Manchester City last time, the club needs to be ready and be able to step up.
"I was honest. I gave a feeling, I gave what I have in my heart (when asked about his comments in October). I'm happy to stay, it's my city too. I'm French, I want to win everything this season. I will give everything I have to win the Champions League, the league and the cup. And to give all the pleasure to the fans, because they deserve it," Mbappe said, reported ESPN.
"We have to be ready. It's time. It's the most important part of the season. Of course, we want to step up now. It's been two years we do final, semifinal, but now we want to win."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.