Did not like a lot in our game and have to do better as we go again, admits Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool travelled to the King Power Stadium on Tuesday as they looked to close the distance between themselves and current league leaders Manchester City. The Reds were unable to minimize the six-point gap as they encountered a 1-0 loss against Leicester after the end of 90 minutes. However, that was despite the fact that Jurgen Klopp's side had the chance to take the lead in the match in the early part of the game as Wilfried Ndidi took down Mohamed Salah inside the box for a penalty for the visitors.