Did not like a lot in our game and have to do better as we go again, admits Jurgen Klopp
Today at 8:31 PM
Jurgen Klopp has admitted that his Liverpool side could forget winning the title and catching up to Manchester City if they played as they did in their 1-0 defeat to Leicester. Ademola Lookman came off the bench to score the only goal of the game and deliver a shock defeat for the Reds.
Liverpool travelled to the King Power Stadium on Tuesday as they looked to close the distance between themselves and current league leaders Manchester City. The Reds were unable to minimize the six-point gap as they encountered a 1-0 loss against Leicester after the end of 90 minutes. However, that was despite the fact that Jurgen Klopp's side had the chance to take the lead in the match in the early part of the game as Wilfried Ndidi took down Mohamed Salah inside the box for a penalty for the visitors.
The Egyptian's penalty was saved by Kasper Schmeichel and Salah was unable to steer the ball home from the rebound. That turned out to define the rest of Liverpool's performance as they created numerous chances but failed to capitalize with Leicester City doing just that via Ademola Lookman. However, the shock defeat leaves the Reds six points off City and Klopp was quick to stress the importance of not replicating a similar performance as they aim to win the title this season.
"Sorry for that but it was not our plan tonight to give City the chance to run away or whatever. But if we play like tonight, we don't have to think about catching up with City. I don't have a proper explanation for tonight but to find this explanation is my main concern and not, in this moment, the gap to City,” Klopp told Sky Sports.
"I know it is easy to say but if we had won the game 2-1 I would not have liked the game anyway. Tonight, I did not like a lot in our football game. That is not cool. We have to do better, improve and go again," he added.
- Wilfred Ndidi
- Mohamed Salah
- Kasper Schmeichel
- Ademola Lookman
- English Premier League
- Liverpool Fc
- Leicester City
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.