Borussia Monchengladbach confirm both Denis Zakaria and Matthias Ginter are set to leave

With five players, including academy star Jordan Beyer, entering the season with only one year left on their contract, it had many fans worried about the club’s future. But while rumours and reports indicated that Borussia Monchengladbach could lose all five men at the end of the season, reports indicated that Beyer and Patrick Herrmann were looking to extend their contracts. That has now been confirmed by a statement released by the club with Beyer signing a deal until 2026.