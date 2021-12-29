Borussia Monchengladbach confirm both Denis Zakaria and Matthias Ginter are set to leave
In a statement on the club’s website, Borussia Monchengladbach have confirmed that both Denis Zakaria and Matthias Ginter are set to leave the club as free-agents. The two players have less than six months left on their current contracts and have been heavily linked with a move away.
With five players, including academy star Jordan Beyer, entering the season with only one year left on their contract, it had many fans worried about the club’s future. But while rumours and reports indicated that Borussia Monchengladbach could lose all five men at the end of the season, reports indicated that Beyer and Patrick Herrmann were looking to extend their contracts. That has now been confirmed by a statement released by the club with Beyer signing a deal until 2026.
Not only that, the statement confirmed the news that both Denis Zakaria and Matthias Ginter will be leaving the club amidst intense interest from outside Germany. Zakaria especially has been heavily linked with a move away and after being handed an ultimatum by Sporting Director Max Eberl, both men confirmed their decisions to leave the club as free-agents.
“Ten days ago, Max Eberl demanded decisions be made and duly announced. Now the sporting director has got clarification regarding those players set to be out of contract at the end of the season, as the Foals return to BORUSSIA-PARK to resume training this afternoon following a week and half off,” reads the statement on the club’s website.
“A few decisions have already been made. Academy product Jordan Beyer has extended his contract with the club, signing a new contract running until 2026. The club are also looking at extending Patrick Herrmann's contract.
“Meanwhile, Denis Zakaria has informed the club of his intention to leave in the summer after five years at Gladbach. Matthias Ginter will also leave the Foals at the end of the season. Matthias Ginter wrote on Instagram yesterday that he “wanted a new challenge in his career,” but that he would continue to give his all for the second half of the season to help the team achieve their remaining targets.”
