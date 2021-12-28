Reports | Sevilla make loan offer for Manchester United’s Anthony Martial
Today at 6:42 PM
According to Sky Sports, Sevilla have made a straight loan offer to Manchester United until the end of the season without an option or an obligation to purchase the forward at the end of the loan spell. Martial has made his intentions known as he wants to depart Old Trafford for increased game-time.
Manchester United completed a deal to sign Anthony Martial in the summer of 2015 on transfer deadline day for a reported fee of £36 million, potentially rising to £58 million in potential add-ons. The French winger has undergone a mixed spell so far with the English giants due to his inconsistency that has spanned across his six years at Old Trafford. The 26-year-old also hasn’t cemented his position at United as he has been rotated across the frontline throughout his time at the club.
The France international has made 268 appearances for the Red Devils while scoring 79 goals and registering 50 assists across all competitions and helped the English club win one FA Cup, one EFL Cup, one Community Shield, and one Europa League during his time at the club so far. According to Sky Sports, Sevilla have made an offer to sign Anthony Martial for the rest of the season on a straight loan offer that does not include an option or an obligation to purchase the attacker.
United interim manager Ralf Rangnick had revealed in recent weeks that the Frenchman wished to depart the club in search of increased game-time after the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho in the summer made him surplus to requirements. The German coach had admitted that he would not stand in the way of the deal but it had to be the right deal for United to agree to. Several European clubs are understood to be interested in the 26-year who could be on the move in the upcoming January transfer window.
