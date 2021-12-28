Reports | Sevilla make loan offer for Manchester United’s Anthony Martial

United interim manager Ralf Rangnick had revealed in recent weeks that the Frenchman wished to depart the club in search of increased game-time after the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho in the summer made him surplus to requirements. The German coach had admitted that he would not stand in the way of the deal but it had to be the right deal for United to agree to. Several European clubs are understood to be interested in the 26-year who could be on the move in the upcoming January transfer window.