Manchester United have not done a single thing right as a team, reveals Gary Neville

"It was really worrying. I think there will be a lot Rangnick hates about that performance. They've not done one single thing right as a team, and not one single player can go in and say they've done their jobs, or even done themselves justice. There were no positives. Nothing. Something isn't right in there. I don't know what it is, but there is definitely whinging going on - they are all at each other and not helping each other,” Neville told Sky Sports.