Manchester United have not done a single thing right as a team, reveals Gary Neville
Today at 1:22 PM
Former Manchester United player Gary Neville has admitted that his former side did not do a single thing right and also said that none of the players who featured against Newcastle gave a great account of themselves. United struggled against Newcastle but were lucky to draw 1-1 at St James’ Park.
Manchester United travelled to St James’ Park to face Newcastle United on Monday night as they played their first game in 16 days after two of their fixtures were postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak. Allan Saint-Maximin scored the opening goal of the game in the 7th minute as he cut inside from the left and unleashed a shot that beat David De Gea in spectacular fashion. United struggled to create quality chances as they were only second-best to a resurgent Newcastle team.
Edinson Cavani equalized for the English giants in the 71st minute as he slotted the ball home in his second attempt at goal. Further heroics from David De Gea were required to keep Newcastle at bay and for United to take a point away from the contest. Neville criticized the United players for their mentality on the pitch and suggested that Rangnick wouldn’t be happy with their performance.
"It was really worrying. I think there will be a lot Rangnick hates about that performance. They've not done one single thing right as a team, and not one single player can go in and say they've done their jobs, or even done themselves justice. There were no positives. Nothing. Something isn't right in there. I don't know what it is, but there is definitely whinging going on - they are all at each other and not helping each other,” Neville told Sky Sports.
"The spirit of a dressing room is really important and I don't think they're all with each other at this moment in time,” he added.
