ISL 2021 | Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC play out 3-3 draw

The game between NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC ended in a 3-3 draw after an action-packed contest in the Indian Super League at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda on Monday. Deshorn Brown scored thirce, whereas Igor Angulo and Bipin Singh were the goal-scorers for Mumbai City FC.
The Islanders looked threatening in the opening minutes of the match and fashioned an opportunity when Ahmed Jahouh delivered a delightful free-kick from the inside right channel. Ygor Catatau rose highest to meet the delivery but was denied by NorthEast United FC goalkeeper Mirshad Michu.
Mumbai City FC continued attacking and tried to create openings but the Highlanders did well to keep them at bay during the first quarter of play. After tiding over the storm, NorthEast United FC, courtesy of Brown, surged into the lead in the 29th minute. However, their joy was short-lived as Angulo restored parity four minutes later. Post Angulo’s goal, the Islanders grew in stature and capitalized on a goalkeeping error in the 40th minute, with Bipin being the beneficiary.
Mumbai City FC continued to press in the second half and dominated possession. In the 52nd minute, they were rewarded as Angulo pounced on some slack defending and tapped in from Catatau’s low cross. In the process, the Spaniard also became the leading goal scorer (7 goals) this season.
That though only sprung the Highlanders into action. In the 56th minute, Brown raced in from the right flank, collected a lofted pass and rifled the ball past Mohammad Nawaz. Deep into the game, Brown completed his hat-trick as he latched onto Imran Khan’s cross and diverted the ball past the retreating defenders.
In second-half stoppage time, both teams pressed hard for the winner. Mathias Coureur (NorthEast United), Angulo and Rahul Bheke (Mumbai City FC) had glorious opportunities to secure three points but each of them missed their marks as the game ended in an entertaining stalemate.
Mumbai City FC will lock horns with Odisha FC on 3rd January 2022 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium while NorthEast United will face Jamshedpur FC on 6th January 2022 at the GMC Athletic Stadium.
