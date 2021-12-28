ISL 2021 | Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC play out 3-3 draw

Mumbai City FC continued attacking and tried to create openings but the Highlanders did well to keep them at bay during the first quarter of play. After tiding over the storm, NorthEast United FC, courtesy of Brown, surged into the lead in the 29th minute. However, their joy was short-lived as Angulo restored parity four minutes later. Post Angulo’s goal, the Islanders grew in stature and capitalized on a goalkeeping error in the 40th minute, with Bipin being the beneficiary.