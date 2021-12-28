I think Spurs have a really good chance of top-four because they have a good manager, admits Jamie Carragher

Antonio Conte was appointed as the head coach of Tottenham Hotspur on 2nd November as he succeeded Nuno Espirito Santo after an underwhelming four-month tenure for the Portuguese coach. The former Inter and Chelsea coach was tasked with turning the fortunes of the club around as he looks to secure a top-four spot in the league at the end of the season. The Italian manager has made a fine start to life at the London club in the Premier League as he has overseen four wins and two draws catapulting Spurs up to the fifth spot with three games in hand.