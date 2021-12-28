I think Spurs have a really good chance of top-four because they have a good manager, admits Jamie Carragher
Today at 2:27 PM
Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher has suggested that Spurs have a really good chance of securing a Champions League spot this season as they have Antonio Conte as their manager. The Englishman revealed that the Italian coach can go toe to toe with the best managers in the Premier League.
Antonio Conte was appointed as the head coach of Tottenham Hotspur on 2nd November as he succeeded Nuno Espirito Santo after an underwhelming four-month tenure for the Portuguese coach. The former Inter and Chelsea coach was tasked with turning the fortunes of the club around as he looks to secure a top-four spot in the league at the end of the season. The Italian manager has made a fine start to life at the London club in the Premier League as he has overseen four wins and two draws catapulting Spurs up to the fifth spot with three games in hand.
Spurs are one of only two unbeaten teams in the competition since Conte took charge of the club at the beginning of November. The Italian has drastically changed the work rate of the squad as the London club are now averaging around 114 km distance covered per game, a league-high. Carragher believes that Spurs’ good fortunes in the league will continue as he is one of the best managers in the world.
"The reason why I think Spurs have a really good chance of top four is that they have a really good manager. They have a manager who can go up against Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel. We are not talking about a guy who has been in the Premier League for half a season and had a good run. He has won the Premier League, he has won the FA Cup in his second season, and he has had a great start at Spurs,” Carragher told Sky Sports.
"His win ratio puts him up there with the best Premier League managers. I think they have got a top manager in his prime right now and that is what gives them a realistic chance," he added.
