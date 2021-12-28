I imagine Kylian Mbappe will be at Paris Saint-Germain for a long time, admits Ronaldinho
Brazilian legend Ronaldinho has insisted that Kylian Mbappe will remain at Paris Saint-Germain for a long time as the best players in the world are already at the French club. Mbappe has less than a year remaining on his deal with the club and could walk away on a free transfer in the summer.
Kylian Mbappe arrived at the Parc des Princes in the summer of 2017 for a fee of €145 million-plus €35 million in add-ons with a hefty transfer and lofty ambitions. The Frenchman has gone on to establish himself as one of the best attackers in European football during his tenure at the French club. The World Cup winner has scored 147 goals and registered 76 assists in 195 appearances for the French club. Mbappe was the subject of intense transfer speculation over the summer as Real Madrid made multiple transfer bids to lure the attacker to the Santiago Bernabeu.
The 23-year-old made his intentions known about desiring a move to Spain but ultimately stayed put with PSG for the current season. Mbappe has only six months remaining on his current deal with the French giants while talks over an extension have yet to progress. Ronaldinho, who spent two years at PSG between 2001 and 2003 is confident that Mbappe will remain with the Ligue 1 side as the best players in the world are at PSG at the moment.
"All the players in the world want to play at Paris Saint-Germain, the best in the world are at PSG, so they're the best club in the world. So I imagine he [Mbappe] will be here for a long time. Today, Paris Saint-Germain is a world benchmark. It would be great for his career, he is so young and has already achieved so many things,” the Brazilian told PSG’s official Youtube channel.
"I think the Champions League is something that he is missing. And it would be wonderful if he won it with Paris Saint-Germain. Everyone imagines that they have a chance to win the Champions League, because of the group of players they have," he added.
