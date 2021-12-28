I imagine Kylian Mbappe will be at Paris Saint-Germain for a long time, admits Ronaldinho

Kylian Mbappe arrived at the Parc des Princes in the summer of 2017 for a fee of €145 million-plus €35 million in add-ons with a hefty transfer and lofty ambitions. The Frenchman has gone on to establish himself as one of the best attackers in European football during his tenure at the French club. The World Cup winner has scored 147 goals and registered 76 assists in 195 appearances for the French club. Mbappe was the subject of intense transfer speculation over the summer as Real Madrid made multiple transfer bids to lure the attacker to the Santiago Bernabeu.