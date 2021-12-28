Barcelona complete signing of Ferran Torres from Manchester City in €55 million deal 

Manchester City signed Ferran Torres from Valencia in the summer of 2020 after the attacker shone at his homeland in Spain by putting in stellar performances. The 21-year-old has featured in 43 games for the Premier League champions while scoring 16 goals and registering four assists across all competitions. The Spaniard leaves the Etihad Stadium after helping the club claim a Premier League title and Carabao Cup during his time at the club. Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez had asserted the need to add reinforcements to a fledgling Barcelona attack after the departures of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann over the past summer.