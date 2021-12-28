Barcelona complete signing of Ferran Torres from Manchester City in €55 million deal
Today at 8:02 PM
Barcelona have announced that they have completed a transfer deal for Ferran Torres after the Spanish international passed a medical at Camp Nou on Monday as he signed a five-year contract with the La Liga club. The reigning Premier League champions will receive a fee of €55 million from the sale.
Manchester City signed Ferran Torres from Valencia in the summer of 2020 after the attacker shone at his homeland in Spain by putting in stellar performances. The 21-year-old has featured in 43 games for the Premier League champions while scoring 16 goals and registering four assists across all competitions. The Spaniard leaves the Etihad Stadium after helping the club claim a Premier League title and Carabao Cup during his time at the club. Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez had asserted the need to add reinforcements to a fledgling Barcelona attack after the departures of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann over the past summer.
Torres was identified as a primary target for the Barcelona coach and the deal has now been completed for a fee of €55 million after the former Valencia man passed a medical at Camp Nou on Monday. The Spanish attacker signed a five-year deal with the Catalan club and Torres will link up with his new club when the transfer window officially opens on January 1st. Manchester City Director of Football Txiki Begiristain was complimentary of the Spaniard ahead of his move to Barcelona.
“Ferran should be proud of what he has achieved here at Manchester City. Last season was his first time in a new country, but he adapted well. He always gave 100%, worked hard for the team and scored goals which helped us win trophies,” Begiristain told City’s official website
“Injury unfortunately prevented him from playing more games this season, but Ferran is a player we have all enjoyed working with and we wish him all the best at Barcelona and for the rest of his career,” he added
Ferran Torres is ours until 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣7️⃣!— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 28, 2021
