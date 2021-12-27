This game is wonderful because players are in good shape and go for it, reveals Jurgen Klopp
Today at 8:49 PM
Jurgen Klopp has revealed that football is known as the wonderful game because players are in good shape which is not possible at the moment due to fixture congestion and only three players being allowed to be substituted. A meeting to rectify the rule will need 14 out of 20 clubs to vote on it.
Over the recent weeks, the Premier League have experienced a surge in Covid cases among their first-team players and staff with several clubs being the victims of a Covid-19 outbreak. The rise in cases has led to an increased workload for those that are eligible for selection as well as players recovering from Covid and injuries being asked to make their return sooner than anticipated.
Several managers have called on the Premier League to act and increase the number of substitutions from three to five to help ease the workload on their squads. Managers such as Thomas Tuchel and Klopp have supported the need for a potential change while managers like Sean Dyche believe that five changes disproportionately benefit bigger clubs. 14 of the 20 clubs in the league would need to vote in favour of the notion to push for such a reform and the Liverpool manager has admitted that it will be a tall task to achieve.
"We have to put the competition aside and don't say that Man City has better subs than Burnley or whatever. But the problem is the intensity for a top-class footballer in England is definitely at the edge. You need 14 votes to change - there is something wrong. We are talking about an issue that some clubs and some players definitely have but it is decided by other teams,” Klopp told Sky Sports.
“Because we make a competition of it, they say no. That's a real problem because it's the right decision, especially in this moment. This wonderful game is so wonderful because usually the players on the pitch are in good shape, are well-trained, have recovered and go for it. That's why we love the game,” he added.
