This game is wonderful because players are in good shape and go for it, reveals Jurgen Klopp

Several managers have called on the Premier League to act and increase the number of substitutions from three to five to help ease the workload on their squads. Managers such as Thomas Tuchel and Klopp have supported the need for a potential change while managers like Sean Dyche believe that five changes disproportionately benefit bigger clubs. 14 of the 20 clubs in the league would need to vote in favour of the notion to push for such a reform and the Liverpool manager has admitted that it will be a tall task to achieve.