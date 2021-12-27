Ridiculous schedule as players aren't fully recovered for 72 hours after game, asserts Brendan Rodgers
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has admitted that it is a ridiculous schedule, which allows two games to be played in a 72 hour stretch, as players aren't fully recovered in time. The Northern Irishman will lead his side to a game against Liverpool in their next game in the Premier League.
Brendan Rodgers led his side to an encounter against reigning champions Manchester City on Boxing Day but fell short of attaining a good result as they were beaten 6-3 in a thrilling encounter. The Northern Irish manager was already without four of his first-choice defense as Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Ricardo Pereira, and James Justin were all out with injuries. Attackers Harvey Barnes and Patson Daka were also missing for the Foxes on their trip to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday as well.
The Foxes now undertake a difficult meeting with second-placed Liverpool with just one day in between to prepare for the match. The Leicester boss has been forced to name Jamie Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi on the bench despite the duo's injuries that should have forced them out of contention in their encounter on Wednesday. Rodgers was quick to bemoan the ridiculousness of the fixture while also pointing out the unfair advantage Liverpool have in their clash.
“It’s a ridiculous schedule. We all know that players aren’t fully recovered for 72 hours after a game, so for us to be playing on a Tuesday against Liverpool. It is ridiculous. However, we have to play the game so there will be virtually no physical work, just recovery and then we’ll look at video images and prepare,” Rodgers told reporters in his pre-match press conference.
“Liverpool haven’t played since our cup game so they’ll be able to bring players back in. That’s what we have to deal with. It’s a huge challenge for us but it’s a challenge we’re up for. We keep fighting and we keep working,” he added.
