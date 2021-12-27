Reports | Tottenham looking at €70 million move for Weston McKennie and Dejan Kulusevski

However, the Old Lady have reportedly set a combined €70 million price tag on both players as they value the two men at €35 million each. So much so that Calciomercato has reported that any fee below that figure and Juventus won’t consider a move with them looking to recoup their money and get a small profit on both. But the report has further added that Paratici believes that he can get the duo for a fee cheaper than that despite interest from Arsenal, Newcastle United and a few other clubs.