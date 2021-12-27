Reports | Tottenham looking at €70 million move for Weston McKennie and Dejan Kulusevski
Today at 4:19 PM
According to Calciomercato, Tottenham are looking into a potential move for both Weston McKennie and Dejan Kulusevski but will have to pay €70 million for the Juventus duo. The North London side are looking at signing reinforcements to help out new manager Antonio Conte in January.
While it has been just under two months since Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked, the Antonio Conte managerial bounce has only just shown its face at Tottenham. The North Londoners turned into a prime Conte side against Liverpool but could only manage a draw against the Reds before beating Crystal Palace 3-0 in their very next game. However, despite the turn in performances, reports have indicated that the Italian boss is still looking at signing reinforcements during the winter window.
But while Tottenham have been linked with nearly every player at Inter Milan and a few others across Europe, Calciomercato has reported that Weston McKennie and Dejan Kulusevski are their top targets. The report has indicated that Spurs chief Fabio Paratici believes that the two Juventus players are more than willing to sign for the North London club and would add quality in areas that the club desperately needs in the winter.
However, the Old Lady have reportedly set a combined €70 million price tag on both players as they value the two men at €35 million each. So much so that Calciomercato has reported that any fee below that figure and Juventus won’t consider a move with them looking to recoup their money and get a small profit on both. But the report has further added that Paratici believes that he can get the duo for a fee cheaper than that despite interest from Arsenal, Newcastle United and a few other clubs.
