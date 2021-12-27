Reports | Ferran Torres to undergo Barcelona medical ahead of €55 million move
According to Goal, Manchester City forward Ferran Torres is currently undergoing a medical in Barcelona ahead of his €55 million move to the Camp Nou. The forward signed for the Cityzens in the summer of 2019 and has since netted 16 goals across all competitions for Pep Guardiola’s side.
With Valencia in financial turmoil, many expected them to keep a hold of their best and brightest prospects but a €28 million offer from Manchester City turned their heads. It saw Ferran Torres leave the club and arrive as a potential David Silva replacement but instead, Pep Guardiola had other ideas for the forward. He turned Torres into a false nine, something that the 21-year-old took to very well as he finished his injury-hit debut season with 13 goals across all competitions.
However, with injuries and rotation curtailing his appearances this season, reports had indicated that the 21-year-old was unhappy with his game-time and was on the lookout for a move away. But with the winter window days away from opening, Fabrizio Romano had reported that Barcelona and Manchester City were in negotiations over a potential move. While nothing has been confirmed since, Goal has now reported that Torres is in Barcelona for a medical.
The move will see City get €55 million, including add-ons, with Torres set to pen a long-term deal with Xavi Hernandez’s side. Not only that, Goal has further reported that the La Liga giants have organised the forward’s first press conference as well as an unveiling to take place at the Camp Nou on Tuesday. That is despite the fact that the 21-year-old won't be able to be officially registered for Barcelona until the January window opens on the 1st.
Ferrán Torres day. The Spanish winger undergoes his medical today morning and then he will sign as new Barcelona player. Paperworks completed between City and Barça. 🤝 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 27, 2021
Official announcement in place. No Sterling, no Ziyech - Barça will only sign Ferrán in that position. pic.twitter.com/hhuTY972Hc
