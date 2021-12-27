Reports | Ferran Torres to undergo Barcelona medical ahead of €55 million move

With Valencia in financial turmoil, many expected them to keep a hold of their best and brightest prospects but a €28 million offer from Manchester City turned their heads. It saw Ferran Torres leave the club and arrive as a potential David Silva replacement but instead, Pep Guardiola had other ideas for the forward. He turned Torres into a false nine, something that the 21-year-old took to very well as he finished his injury-hit debut season with 13 goals across all competitions.