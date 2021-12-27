Reports | Alexandre Lacazette rejects Arsenal extension with aim to leave as free-agent
Today at 6:47 PM
According to L’Equipe, Arsenal have offered Alexandre Lacazette a contract extension but the Frenchman has rejected the new deal with him looking to leave the club as a free-agent. The 30-year-old has only six months left on his current contract and has scored 70 goals for the Gunners.
Ever since he signed for Arsenal, Alexandre Lacazette has failed to live up to the expectations placed on him with the French forward struggling to replicate the form he showed for Olympique Lyon. But at the same time, the forward has been far more consistent than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over the last few years with him finishing as Arsenal’s top Premier League scorer the last term. However, the 30-year-old entered the 2021/22 season with just one year left on his contract and it had many wondering about his future.
But with Aubameyang dropped over disciplinary issues and stripped of the captaincy, it has seen Lacazette play more regularly with the Frenchman also taking over the armband. So much so that Mikel Arteta has been impressed with the 30-year-old’s performances and L’Equipe has reported that it has seen Arsenal offer him a new contract. The deal is a one-year extension tacked onto Lacazette’s current contract but the report has indicated that the Frenchman has rejected it.
The forward believes he can get a longer and slightly better deal outside the Emirates Stadium and is thus planning to leave the club. Furthermore, L’Equipe has reported that Atletico Madrid and a few other clubs from the La Liga are looking into a move with the Lacazette open to a move to Spain.
