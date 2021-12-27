Reports | Alexandre Lacazette rejects Arsenal extension with aim to leave as free-agent

Ever since he signed for Arsenal, Alexandre Lacazette has failed to live up to the expectations placed on him with the French forward struggling to replicate the form he showed for Olympique Lyon. But at the same time, the forward has been far more consistent than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over the last few years with him finishing as Arsenal’s top Premier League scorer the last term. However, the 30-year-old entered the 2021/22 season with just one year left on his contract and it had many wondering about his future.