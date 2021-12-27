Olympique Lyon and Paris FC thrown out of Coupe de France after crowd trouble stopped game

Paris FC and Lyon were both thrown out of the French Cup on Monday due to the outpour of fans onto the pitch which forced their tie to be called off at half-time. The encounter between both teams were all square at 1-1 before supporters rushed the pitch and the match was called off subsequently.

Paris FC and Olympique Lyon faced each other on December 17th in an encounter in the French Cup. Both teams scored within half-time as they entered the interval level but the match could not arrive at a definitive outcome as fans spilt onto the pitch at Charlety Stadium following incidents in the stands. Two people including a supporter and a policeman were injured during the scuffle in the stands while three fans from Paris were later arrested by authorities with two of them being charged for their actions.

The disciplinary commission of the French Football Federation (FFF) decided to expel both teams from the competition rather than opting to finish the match at a later date. This decision means that Nice who was previously drawn to face the winner of this tie go into the next round straight through to the last 16. The FFF also fined second-division team Paris FC 10,000 euros and Lyon will have a point deducted in Ligue 1 for fan misbehaviour this season.

"Meeting today to deal with the incidents that occurred during Paris FC-Olympique Lyonnais, counting for the 32nd finals of the Coupe de France, the Disciplinary Commission of the French Football Federation retains the disciplinary responsibility of the two clubs," reads the statement on the FFF's website.

"The Commission decides to pronounce, in application of article 4.1.1 of the disciplinary regulations of the FFF, the following sanctions against:

"For Paris FC: the loss by penalty of the Coupe de France meeting between him and Olympique Lyonnais on December 17, 2021, in the 32nd round; 5 firm ground suspension matches relating to the Charléty stadium applicable to the next 5 official matches of its first team; 10,000 euros fine."

The Commission also imposed sanctions on Lyon, who had their second match abandoned this season, after their match against Marseille in Ligue 1 earlier this season, which makes this the second time that it has happened to the club. The statement went on to impose a fine on Lyon, banned their fans from travelling for FFP and LFP organised tournaments and issued a a suspended sentence for next year's tournament but if there are further acts of fan violence, they will be banned.

"For Olympique Lyonnais:

"the loss by penalty of the Coupe de France meeting between him and Paris FC on December 17, 2021, in the 32nd round; the closure of the outside visitors area until the end of the 2021-2022 season, a sanction that applies to all competitions organized by the FFF and the LFP in which the first team is involved;

the exclusion from competition of the Coupe de France, accompanied by the suspension, from the 2022-2023 edition, it being specified that the suspension can only be revoked if acts of violence are committed by its supporters and result in the final termination of the meeting before its end; 52,000 euros fine; reimbursement of costs linked to the repair of damaged seats by supporters upon presentation of the invoice by the owner of the sports facility," the statement further read.

