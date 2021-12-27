I-League 2021-22 | RoundGlass Punjab FC score easy win over Rajasthan United

Punjab was on the verge of scoring in the eleventh minute but Rajasthan goalkeeper Vishal Joon came out to make the save as Ashish Jha was charging on him. The resistance from Rajasthan could only go on for so long as Kurtis Guthrie took advantage of a mix-up between Joon and Anil Chawan in the 27th minute and headed the ball over the goalkeeper to take the lead. This was also the first open-play goal of the season.