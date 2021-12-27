Anthony Martial feels its right time for him to go somewhere else, reveals Ralf Rangnick
Manchester United’s interim boss Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that Anthony Martial has told him that he wants to leave but the German added that any move has to be in the interest of both parties. The Frenchman has struggled for game-time this season, making just 10 appearances for the club.
After his goal-laden 2019/20 season, where he netted 23 goals across all competitions, many expected Anthony Martial to kick on and find his footing at Old Trafford. But things didn’t go according to plan for the forward as he struggled with form and injuries in the following season. So much so, that Martial ended the term with just six goals across all competitions. It saw Manchester United look elsewhere with the club signing Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo since then.
That combined with Jadon Sancho’s arrival has seen the Frenchman drop down the pecking order with game-time coming sparingly this season for the forward. It has seen Martial’s agent, Philippe Lamboley, reveal that the forward wants to leave and that has now been confirmed by Ralf Rangnick. In an interview, the German revealed that Martial explained the reason he wanted to leave Old Trafford but added that he’ll only leave if a move suits both parties.
“We spoke at length. He explained to me he’s been at Manchester United now for the last seven years and he feels it’s the right time for a change, to go somewhere else. I think in a way this is understandable,” Rangick said, reported Goal.
“I could follow his thoughts, but on the other hand it’s also important to see the situation of the club. We have Covid times, we have three competitions in which we still have high ambitions and want to be as successful as we can be.
“[Any movement] should not only be in the interest of the player, it should also be in the interest of the club. So far, as far as I know, there has been no offer from any other club and as long as this is the case he will stay.”
