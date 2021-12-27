Anthony Martial feels its right time for him to go somewhere else, reveals Ralf Rangnick

After his goal-laden 2019/20 season, where he netted 23 goals across all competitions, many expected Anthony Martial to kick on and find his footing at Old Trafford. But things didn’t go according to plan for the forward as he struggled with form and injuries in the following season. So much so, that Martial ended the term with just six goals across all competitions. It saw Manchester United look elsewhere with the club signing Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo since then.