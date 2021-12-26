Reports | Atletico Madrid and Sevilla to battle it out for Hellas Verona’s Giovanni Simeone

It has seen the forward heavily linked with a move away from Italy in the January window with reports indicating that several La Liga clubs are looking into the prospect of a move. However, Erkem Konur has reported that both Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are the frontrunners for Simeone’s signature and are set to battle it out over a January move. The forward is reportedly keen on signing for either club but given that his father, Diego Simeone, is Atletico Madrid’s manager, the Los Rojiblancos have a slight advantage.