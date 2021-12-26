Reports | Atletico Madrid and Sevilla to battle it out for Hellas Verona’s Giovanni Simeone
Today at 6:31 PM
According to transfer expert Erkem Konur, Giovanni Simeone’s form for Hellas Verona has attracted the interest of both Atletico Madrid and Sevilla, with the two La Liga clubs set to battle it out for him. The 26-year-old has enjoyed a fine spell with the Serie A side, netting 12 league goals so far.
Ever since his move to Italy, consistency has been Giovanni Simeone’s problem with the forward struggling to find the net on a regular basis. However, Simeone has always had spells where he shone and thrived as his first season with Genoa, Fiorentina and Cagliari has shown in the recent past. But the Argentine has thrived on loan at Hellas Verona, netting 12 goals in 18 league appearances for the club with many overly impressed by his performances so far.
It has seen the forward heavily linked with a move away from Italy in the January window with reports indicating that several La Liga clubs are looking into the prospect of a move. However, Erkem Konur has reported that both Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are the frontrunners for Simeone’s signature and are set to battle it out over a January move. The forward is reportedly keen on signing for either club but given that his father, Diego Simeone, is Atletico Madrid’s manager, the Los Rojiblancos have a slight advantage.
But with Julen Lopetegui’s side struggling to score goals this season, reports have indicated that Sevilla are looking to offer the 26-year-old a hefty wage packet to convince him. However, any move for Simeone will have to see Cagliari recall the 26-year-old from loan before selling him to any suitor.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.