Reports | Arnaut Danjuma to not leave Villarreal in January despite interest from across Europe
Today at 6:31 PM
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Villarreal’s Arnaut Danjuma won’t be leaving the club in the January transfer window despite being heavily linked with a move away. The 24-year-old forward has had a stellar season so far with him netting nine goals in just eighteen appearances.
Following a very impressive 2020/21 season, few expected Bournemouth to keep a hold of Arnaut Danjuma and that eventually proved to be the case. The Cherries had more than a few offers for the now 24-year-old and sold him to Villarreal, with Danjuma continuing his fine vein of form. It has seen the Dutch international thrive for Unai Emery’s side and has proven to be a menace for defenders.
So much so that Danjuma has netted four goals in six Champions League appearances, with another five in the La Liga at the half-way mark of the season. That has seen interest in the forward rise with every goal and reports had indicate that a January move could be on the cards. However, Fabrizio Romano has reported that while Liverpool, and a few other clubs, are keen on a move, nothing will take place in January.
The transfer expert has reported that Villarreal are keen on keeping the 24-year-old for at least the entire season and are willing to see what happens at the end of the year. However, Romano also reported that Arnaut Danjuma has some of Europe’s biggest sides monitoring him which could make for a complicated summer 2022 for both Villarreal and Danjuma.
Danjuma will not leave Villarreal in January. Liverpool are among top clubs monitoring him for the future but there are no talks for January - he’s staying 🟡 #Villarreal— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 25, 2021
Danjuma’s performing at top level with 4 goals and 1 assist in UCL, plus 5 goals and two assists in La Liga. pic.twitter.com/ll1nVfqN7e
