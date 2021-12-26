Reports | AC Milan looking to sign Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech in January ahead of Barcelona

However, reports have seen the San Siro side heavily linked with a move for Hakim Ziyech as they are still trying to replace Hakan Calhanoglu’s creativity. While Brahim Diaz has done a good job, the club reportedly believe that Ziyech would add a little more oomph to their team and are now set to make a move for the Moroccan in January. Calciomercato has further reported that the 28-year-old could leave Stamford Bridge in the winter and that Milan are the front-runners for his signature.