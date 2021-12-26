Reports | AC Milan looking to sign Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech in January ahead of Barcelona
Today at 6:31 PM
According to Calciomercato, AC Milan are keen on adding Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech to their ranks with the Rossoneri looking to beat out both Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund in January. The 28-year-old has struggled to showcase his ability at Stamford Bridge, with him scoring just thrice this season.
With a four team title race taking a hold of the Serie A, it has seen reports indicate that the January window could end up being a key move for all four title contenders. That includes AC Milan, Napoli, Atalanta and Inter Milan with all four sides looking to reinforce their teams in the winter. But with the Rossoneri losing defender Simon Kjaer to a long-term injury, their top priority is to sign a new center-back.
However, reports have seen the San Siro side heavily linked with a move for Hakim Ziyech as they are still trying to replace Hakan Calhanoglu’s creativity. While Brahim Diaz has done a good job, the club reportedly believe that Ziyech would add a little more oomph to their team and are now set to make a move for the Moroccan in January. Calciomercato has further reported that the 28-year-old could leave Stamford Bridge in the winter and that Milan are the front-runners for his signature.
The report has indicated that while both Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona are also very keen on a move for the 28-year-old, Milan’s relationship with Chelsea has tipped things in their favour. The Rossoneri have signed several players from the Blues over the last few years including Fikayo Tomori, Olivier Giroud and Tiemoue Bakayoko. But Calciomercato has reported that any move for Ziyech will only come after they secure a defender to replace Kjaer’s presence in the team.
