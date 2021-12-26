Done okay so far but I’ve got so much more to give Manchester City, claims Jack Grealish

Manchester City’s £100 million man Jack Grealish believes that while he has done decently since arriving in Manchester, he still has a lot more to offer the Cityzens going forward. The 26-year-old has struggled to find the level of performance he had last season but has impressed for his new club.

After a phenomenal 2020/21 season, where he contributed to 21 league goals, and then an even better Euro 2020 performance, it saw Jack Grealish become one of football’s most wanted. The attacking midfielder had clubs all across Europe keen on a move with him eventually signing for Manchester City in a £100 million move. It made Grealish the most expensive English player ever and the Premier League’s first £100 million player at the same time.

However, things haven’t quite clicked for the 26-year-old at City as while he has contribute to four goals in the league so far, and two more in the Champions League, Grealish has yet to shine. Not only that, he was dropped earlier this month after he and Phil Foden were spotted leaving a nightclub. Yet, despite his performances, Grealish has admitted that he has a lot more to give the club but that things have been “so much more difficult than” he thought.

"I've done okay so far. I've got so much more to give. It's been so much more difficult than I thought it was going to be. I'm still learning and adapting. I've heard some people take a year to adapt here so maybe it will be the same for me. I want to score more and set up more goals next year,” Grealish told Sky Sports.

"It's crazy because the standards here are so high on and off the pitch. It's unbelievable and it's why they have been so successful over the years. Having a £100m price tag means when you are going through a dry patch people ask if you are worth the money - where are his goals, where are his assists?

“I understand that, but I have to see it as a privilege that the club wanted to spend that much money on me and I hope I can repay them with goals and trophies. Playing in the Champions League is completely different to the Premier League - I had never played in Europe before, and I really wanted to. It's unbelievable to hear the Champions League anthem, it makes you pinch yourself. It's one trophy the players here really want to win,” he added.

The 26-year-old was a key part of England’s team that reached the Euro 2020 final, where they eventually lost to Italy at Wembley. Yet despite that, Grealish’s performances were lauded with him playing a key role in the Three Lions getting to that stage. It saw the attacker add that it was an unbelievable dream and that their next goal is to go all the way at the World Cup.

"Playing for England in the summer was unbelievable. Now it's gone, I look back on memories and photos and videos and I realise just how special it was. It was such a shame to lose on penalties, it is one of the worst ways to lose. Looking back it was definitely the best summer of my life. It was special for the country and the players and our families.

“It was a shame we couldn't go all the way, but it makes us more motivated to go all the way in the World Cup next year. Of course, we can win the World Cup. I'm not going to sit here and say we are going to win it. We've definitely got a good chance and the way we played in the Euros gives us belief that we can win the World Cup,” he added.