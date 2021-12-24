Reports | Sevilla join race for Edinson Cavani’s signature amidst interest from Barcelona

That combined with the fact that they are in the title race alongside Real Madrid and a few other sides has Sevilla looking at Cavani as an option. The 34-year-old is keen on leaving Old Trafford as his game-time so far this season has been the bare minimum with just eight appearances across all competitions. However, Cavani’s minutes have been less than appealing for the forward and he doesn’t believe things will change. But Konur has further reported that Sevilla’s move could be complicated by both Barcelona and Corinthians’ interest as well.