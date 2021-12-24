Reports | Sevilla join race for Edinson Cavani’s signature amidst interest from Barcelona
Today at 2:19 PM
According to transfer expert Erken Konur, Sevilla are now looking into a potential move for Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani with the La Liga side keen on adding an experienced forward. The 34-year-old has struggled for game-time this season, and is reportedly looking to leave Old Trafford.
While Edinson Cavani turned himself into a cult hero at Manchester United with his performances last season, things haven’t quite gone according to plan this term. That is mostly thanks to the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo with the Portuguese legend taking up the lone-striker space for the club. Yet, the fact that Cavani netted sixteen goals and 10 assists with limited game-time last season has seen the 34-year-old heavily linked with a move away.
The likes of Barcelona and Corinthians have been keen on luring the forward with the prospect of more game-time away from Old Trafford although he has had interest from Italy as well. But journalist Erken Konur has reported that La Liga side Sevilla are now keen on a move as well. The Spanish side does have Rafa Mir, Munir El Haddadi and Youssef En-Nesyri as options but all three men have struggled to find the net consistently.
That combined with the fact that they are in the title race alongside Real Madrid and a few other sides has Sevilla looking at Cavani as an option. The 34-year-old is keen on leaving Old Trafford as his game-time so far this season has been the bare minimum with just eight appearances across all competitions. However, Cavani’s minutes have been less than appealing for the forward and he doesn’t believe things will change. But Konur has further reported that Sevilla’s move could be complicated by both Barcelona and Corinthians’ interest as well.
