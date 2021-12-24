Reports | Manchester United not negotiating with any club to sell Paul Pogba in January
Today at 2:33 PM
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are not currently negotiating with any club to sell Paul Pogba in the January transfer window as they’re waiting on a decision from the Frenchman. The 28-year-old has less than seven months left on his current contract at Old Trafford.
Ever since his move from Juventus, a lot has been expected out of Paul Pogba with his then world-record transfer fee only adding even more pressure on the midfielder. But five years later and the Frenchman has struggled to impress at the Red Devils with his inconsistent performances causing more than a few rifts within the fanbase. That hasn’t changed this season with red cards and injury troubles putting the 28-year-old on the sidelines although his time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end.
With less than seven months left on his contract, reports indicate that Pogba could potentially leave Manchester United in the January window as the club are looking to get a fee for their star. However, Fabrizio Romano has reported that despite conflicting reports, United are not in talks with any club over a potential move for Pogba. The report also revealed that Pogba’s contract extension is still on the table and has been since last July although the 28-year-old is yet to agree to the terms.
However, with interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and a few other European giants, the Red Devils definitely have a chance to recoup some of the money they spent. But Romano has further reported that the club are waiting for Pogba to make a decision on his future with the Frenchman still yet to decide what he wants to do beyond the current season.
Manchester United are not negotiating with any club to sell Paul Pogba in January, as things stand. No proposal, no swap deals or similar. Contract extension bid still on the table since last July. 🔴 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 24, 2021
No decision made by Paul on his future yet - Man Utd are still waiting. pic.twitter.com/hLuGtYqFPh
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.