Reports | Manchester United not negotiating with any club to sell Paul Pogba in January

With less than seven months left on his contract, reports indicate that Pogba could potentially leave Manchester United in the January window as the club are looking to get a fee for their star. However, Fabrizio Romano has reported that despite conflicting reports, United are not in talks with any club over a potential move for Pogba. The report also revealed that Pogba’s contract extension is still on the table and has been since last July although the 28-year-old is yet to agree to the terms.