Lionel Messi will play same way in France, in Spain, in Japan or in Madagascar, proclaims Ander Herrera

But over the last few games, Messi has found his touch with five assists in six games alongside five group stage goals in the Champions League. Yet, fans and critics alike have criticized the forward for his lack of enthusiasm in the league but Ander Herrera has defended the Argentine. The Spaniard revealed that no matter where he is, Messi will play the same way but will take time to adapt. Herrera also added that they’ve already seen Messi thrive in the Champions League but he may need time to do the same in the league.