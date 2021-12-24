Lionel Messi will play same way in France, in Spain, in Japan or in Madagascar, proclaims Ander Herrera
Today at 4:32 PM
PSG midfielder Ander Herrera has revealed that he believes that Lionel Messi will adjust and adapt to French football in his own time which is why the fans and the team needs to back him up. The Argentine has endured a tough start to his new spell in France, with just one goal in the Ligue 1.
After a fantastic spell at Barcelona, that saw him win seven Ballon d’Ors, many expected Lionel Messi to hit the ground running in the Ligue 1. However, few realised just how physical and tough the French top tier is and as such, it has seen Messi struggle to thrive in the more physical league. Not only that, the Argentine has suffered several injuries and fitness issues which have seen him net just the one league goal.
But over the last few games, Messi has found his touch with five assists in six games alongside five group stage goals in the Champions League. Yet, fans and critics alike have criticized the forward for his lack of enthusiasm in the league but Ander Herrera has defended the Argentine. The Spaniard revealed that no matter where he is, Messi will play the same way but will take time to adapt. Herrera also added that they’ve already seen Messi thrive in the Champions League but he may need time to do the same in the league.
"Players of Messi's level shorten the acclimatisation time. He will play the same way in France, in Spain, in Japan or in Madagascar. He has won his seventh Ballon d'Or and trains and enjoys as if he were only starting to play now. No training action is taken as a joke," Herrera said, reported Goal.
"At times we have already seen the best version of Leo, as against [Manchester] City at home, but I think it is also the responsibility of all those around him. We have to put ourselves at his service to get the best out of him. Normally, regular players have to adapt to a new context. Now it is the other way around because we are talking about the best footballer in history."
