Juventus lost that DNA of being a team with Cristiano Ronaldo, reveals Gianluigi Buffon

Ronaldo was unable to guide them to the promised land as Juventus were not able to secure a Champions League during his time at the club despite the enormous expectations placed on his shoulders during his arrival. So much so, that Gianluigi Buffon, who spent two years with Ronaldo after his return to Juventus from his spell in Paris Saint-Germain has, admitted that the Portuguese international’s arrival meant that they had to compromise their ability to work as a unit.