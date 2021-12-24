Juventus lost that DNA of being a team with Cristiano Ronaldo, reveals Gianluigi Buffon
Today at 5:04 PM
Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon has asserted that he worked well with Cristiano Ronaldo during the two years they spent together but admitted that the club lost their DNA of being a team under the presence of the mercurial Portuguese. Ronaldo left Juventus to join Manchester United last summer.
Juventus pulled off one of the most shocking transfer deals in the summer of 2018 when they lured Cristiano Ronaldo to the Allianz Stadium. The five-time Ballon d'Or award winner continued his sensational goalscoring prowess with the Italian giants as he scored 101 goals and registered 22 assists in 134 appearances for the Bianconeri. The 36-year-old helped the Serie A side win two Serie A titles and one Coppa Italia during his time at the club.
Ronaldo was unable to guide them to the promised land as Juventus were not able to secure a Champions League during his time at the club despite the enormous expectations placed on his shoulders during his arrival. So much so, that Gianluigi Buffon, who spent two years with Ronaldo after his return to Juventus from his spell in Paris Saint-Germain has, admitted that the Portuguese international’s arrival meant that they had to compromise their ability to work as a unit.
"Juventus had the chance to win the Champions League the first year he arrived, which was the year I was at Paris Saint-Germain, and I couldn't figure out what happened. When I returned, I worked with CR7 for two years and we did well together, but I think Juventus lost that DNA of being a team,” Buffon told TUDN.
“We reached the Champions League final in 2017 because we were a side full of experience, but above all we were a single unit and there was this competition for places within the group that was very strong. We lost that with Ronaldo,” he added.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.