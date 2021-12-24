It was meeting where we tried to speak but everything was decided, admits Antonio Conte
Today at 8:09 PM
Antonio Conte has admitted that the managers' meeting with the Premier League on Thursday was a waste of time as everything was already decided despite concerns from the managers. A meeting between club managers and the Premier League was scheduled on Thursday to discuss player welfare.
Premier League clubs decided to maintain and continue the hectic schedule as planned on a Premier League shareholders' meeting on Monday. The league came together to discuss a potential postponement of a round of fixtures during the period between Boxing Day and New Year and it was ultimately decided that the fixtures would continue as planned as long as it was safe to do so.
A majority of clubs opted to carry on playing where it was safe to do so while a few clubs including Liverpool wanted to postpone the whole round of upcoming Sunday-Monday fixtures or next week's Tuesday-Thursday fixtures. A meeting between the Premier League and the managers was scheduled on Thursday to discuss player welfare and fixture list congestion. Spurs manager Conte who attended the meeting revealed that it was a meeting where managers tried to speak and ask for solutions but everything was already decided for them.
"I have to be honest I think that it was a meeting where we tried to speak, and some coaches tried to speak and ask about solutions. But I think that everything was decided. And I think yesterday was a wall, and for this reason also I don't want to go into the discussion. I think so[waste of time]. Because when you have a wall in front of you, you can ask and speak about what you want, but every decision was taken," Conte told Sky Sports.
