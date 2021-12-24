It was meeting where we tried to speak but everything was decided, admits Antonio Conte

"I have to be honest I think that it was a meeting where we tried to speak, and some coaches tried to speak and ask about solutions. But I think that everything was decided. And I think yesterday was a wall, and for this reason also I don't want to go into the discussion. I think so[waste of time]. Because when you have a wall in front of you, you can ask and speak about what you want, but every decision was taken," Conte told Sky Sports.