I do not establish my authority by being dictatorial or ruthless, asserts Mikel Arteta
Today at 1:21 PM
Mikel Arteta has admitted that he doesn't establish his authority by being ruthless or being dictatorial but asks everyone working under him for respect and commitment. The Gunners boss had dropped Piere-Emerick Aubameyang from the squad and stripped the striker of the captaincy earlier this month.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signed for Arsenal in the summer of 2018 for a reported fee of £56 million and he quickly established himself as the London club's talismanic presence on the pitch as he has made 163 appearances while scoring 92 goals across all competitions. The 32-year-old's form has taken a downward spiral after he signed a contract extension in 2020 and the forward has ran into trouble with Arteta in recent weeks due to a disciplinary issue.
Aubameyang has not featured in the team's last four matches as punishment for the disciplinary issue he caused and the Gabonese international was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy this month for his repeated disciplinary offences. In light of that, Mikel Arteta has revealed that he expects his players to have respect and a similar level of commitment from all of his players and insisted that he is not being too harsh on the 32-year-old.
“I do not establish my authority by being dictatorial or ruthless. I just ask for one thing: respect and commitment. At this level, if I don’t get that, I will pack my bags and go somewhere else because that is the minimum I can ask for. I am going to expect that from everybody who works for the club. First of all from myself, and the day I don’t do that I will walk through that door and go and do something else. It as clear as that,” Arteta told reporters in his pre-match press conference
“To be successful you have to be passionate about something and want to represent a club of this size, with its history. That is the minimum standard you have to bring,” he added.
