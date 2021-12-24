Can say most of them if not all of them might be available for selection, reveals Ralf Rangnick
Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has admitted that he is hopeful that most of his players, if not all of them, might be available for selection for their game against Newcastle. United's last two fixtures in the Premier League were postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak amongst the squad.
Manchester United have endured a tumultuous campaign so far as expectations from the start of the season haven't been fulfilled so far. The Manchester club's terrible run of form forced the United board to pull the trigger and relieve Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of his managerial duties at Old Trafford. Ralf Rangnick took charge of the English giants as interim manager in the last week of November and aims to turn the fortunes of the club around till the remainder of the season.
The German coach’s plans for the team have hit an unexpected bump on the road as United have not played since their 1-0 win over Norwich on December 11 as their last two games have been postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the squad. The English giants are set to play Newcastle United on Sunday and Rangnick has revealed that he was able to lead training with a full-strength squad.
"As far as I could see today in training, they're all in good shape. They did their homework, had their schedule to train at home and they stick to that schedule and that programme. I can say most of them, if not all of them might be available but I have to take some difficult decisions about who will be in the squad and the starting XI,” Rangnick told reporters in his pre-match press conference
“Apart from Paul Pogba, he is the only one missing out, everyone else is on board. The development of the last week is extremely positive. We will train tomorrow [Friday] and there will be a day off on Christmas Day and then we have the last training session on Sunday and fly to Newcastle on Sunday evening," he added.
