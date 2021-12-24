Burnley vs Everton Boxing Day fixture postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak

The Premier League has confirmed that Burnley’s fixture against Everton that was set to occur on Boxing Day has been postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Everton squad. Rafa Benitez had expressed his surprise at the game being greenlit despite Covid concerns prior to the postponement.

Rafa Benitez had revealed in his pre-match press conference that five members of his squad had tested positive for Covid-19 since the 1-1 draw at Chelsea on December 16. The Spaniard had revealed that the Merseyside club will have to rely on youngsters to ensure the game on Boxing Day goes ahead as it was planned originally.

The Spaniard had expressed his disappointment at the fact that Everton's request to postpone their fixture was rebuffed by the Premier League but will now be content with the fact that the game will not go ahead as planned. That was after the league was forced to postpone Liverpool's game against Leeds United and the match between Wolves and Watford for Boxing Day with another match now being postponed by the league.

However, a statement from the Premier League has confirmed that they have now granted Everton's request to postpone their match against Burnley after a Premier League Board meeting approved the request this morning. This came after further COVID-19 cases which left the Toffees unable to play their Boxing day fixture.

"The Premier League Board has this morning regrettably approved Everton’s request to postpone their Boxing Day away fixture at Burnley. Everton were due to travel to Turf Moor to play on Sunday, at 15:00 GMT. The Board reviewed the club’s request today to postpone the match following further injuries to their squad. They concluded that the club will not be able to fulfil their fixture this weekend as a result of an insufficient number of players available to play due to COVID-19 cases and injuries," the Premier League said in a statement.

"The Board this morning was able to make its decision in advance of Boxing Day to give clarity to clubs and their fans. We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption caused to those supporters’ festive plans.

"The League is aware that the decisions this week to postpone three matches on Boxing Day will disappoint supporters, and understands their frustrations at a special time of year when fans look forward to attending and watching football games."

