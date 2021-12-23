Reports | Real Madrid join race for LOSC Lille’s Jonathan David amidst rumours of exit

The report has indicated that the La Liga giants have been monitoring the forward’s growth over the last few years and believe that he would be the perfect man to one day replace Karim Benzema. But while Real Madrid are still very keen on a move for Kylian Mbappe, they believe that David would be a great option alongside the Frenchman given the Canadian’s versatility. Marca have also reported that Carlo Ancelotti is a big fan of the 21-year-old David with them keeping a keen eye on proceedings.