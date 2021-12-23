Reports | Real Madrid join race for LOSC Lille’s Jonathan David amidst rumours of exit
Today at 3:05 PM
According to Marca, Real Madrid have entered the race for Jonathan David after his agent confirmed that he is looking to leave LOSC Lille at the end of this season. The 21-year-old has thrived since his move to France, with 28 goals in 74 appearances for the club while winning a Ligue 1 title.
After his sensational 2019/20 season for Genk, where he contributed to 27 goals across as many appearances, a lot was expected from Jonathan David when he signed for Lille. However, while the Canadian had a few teething problems for the club at first, the 21-year-old eventually found his stride and finished the season with 16 goal contributions in 37 appearances. Not only that, he was instrumental, alongside a host of other players, in leading Lille to the Ligue 1 title.
However, while David’s form has continued, with 11 goals in 18 league appearances this season, it has seen the forward heavily linked with a move away. But so far no move has materialized although it’s only a matter of time as his agent, Nick Mavromaras, has revealed that the 21-year-old does want to leave at the end of the current season. It has seen a host of clubs across Europe keen on a move but Marca has reported that Real Madrid have now joined the race.
The report has indicated that the La Liga giants have been monitoring the forward’s growth over the last few years and believe that he would be the perfect man to one day replace Karim Benzema. But while Real Madrid are still very keen on a move for Kylian Mbappe, they believe that David would be a great option alongside the Frenchman given the Canadian’s versatility. Marca have also reported that Carlo Ancelotti is a big fan of the 21-year-old David with them keeping a keen eye on proceedings.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.